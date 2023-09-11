Superstar signing could become affordable for Liverpool if they agree to Mohamed Salah sale

The ambitious signing of Kylian Mbappe for Liverpool could suddenly become affordable if they managed to cash in on star forward Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international’s long-term future with Liverpool could be in some doubt before too long as he’ll be 32 by the time next season starts and perhaps at an age where he’s no longer at the very peak of his powers.

Salah was also linked strongly with clubs in Saudi Arabia towards the end of the summer, and The Athletic have looked at how LFC could replace him.

The Athletic’s piece mentions Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe as someone who’d be a bit of a dream option, albeit a slightly more realistic one if there is money to spend and space on the wage bill from selling Salah.

However, it’s also acknowledged that Real Madrid surely remain the big favourites to sign Mbappe if he ends up leaving PSG.

Liverpool would do very well to land a marquee signing of that calibre, but it’s probably not going to happen even if the money is there.

The Athletic also look at the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jarrod Bowen as potential candidates for the Reds in attack.