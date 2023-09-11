Man City star calls for ‘action’ to be taken against Saudi Pro League’s spending

Rodri has urged the powers that be to ‘control’ what wealthy Saudi clubs can and cannot do in the transfer market.

This summer saw the lucrative Saudi League emerge as a genuine rival to European football.

Investing an insane amount of money in some of the sport’s best, and most popular, players, including Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema and Brazil international Neymar Jnr, the Middle East’s biggest league clearly has huge competitive ambitions.

However, what started as an attempt to sign some already-established stars by the Pro League quickly became a strategic mission to secure an entire pool of top talent. Not only have the likes of Benzema joined, but younger players, in the infancy of their careers, such as Ruben Neves and Gabri Veiga, have also followed.

And Rodri believes those responsible for ensuring football’s fairness are failing. The Manchester City midfielder has urged the necessary regulatory bodies to get ‘control’ over the amount of money Saudi Pro League clubs can offer players.

“It must be controlled in some way this drain of talent,” Rodri said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s not just veterans in the twilight of their careers as there are young people now who are leaving. I respect all their decisions, but the people who take action must control this situation.”

Do you agree with the Spanish midfielder? Is the Pro League a threat to European football? – Let us know what you think in the comments below.