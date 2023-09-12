(Video) Harry Maguire scores England own goal vs. Scotland

Harry Maguire has scored an own goal during Tuesday night’s international friendly at Hampden Park.

Despite not being named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions’ starting 11 for tonight’s bitter British derby, Manchester United’s Maguire has somehow managed to find his way into the sporting headlines.

Leading 2-0 thanks to two goals from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, England looked on course to cruise to victory.

However, following Maguire’s substitution in place of Marc Guehi at halftime, the centre-back was tasked with partnering Brighton’s Lewis Dunk for the game’s second half.

And despite being one of the most experienced players on the pitch, the Red Devils’ former skipper converted an own goal and helped the Tartan Army back into the game at 2-1 to England.