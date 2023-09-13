Man United monitoring Premier League wonderkid as they work two transfer windows ahead

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson after his superb recent form in the Premier League.

Still only 18 years of age, Ferguson has started this season brightly after also catching the eye last term, with the Republic of Ireland international looking very clearly like the real deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd are keeping tabs on Ferguson, with the Red Devils described as working two transfer windows ahead, though it’s suggested they are far from the only ones.

If Ferguson carries on like this, it’s easy to imagine there’ll be a big battle for his signature either next summer or the one after, and United would certainly do well to strengthen up front with a long-term addition like this.

MUFC did well to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, but apart from that they’ve been a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals, so Ferguson could have an important role to play at Old Trafford.

Still, watching how talented young players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have gone backwards at United, Ferguson might do well to consider other options if they come along.