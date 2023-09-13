Video: Chelsea star rounds off team move with lovely finish during international clash

Argentina went two from two in their World Cup qualifying campaign on Tuesday as the current World champions defeated Bolivia 3-0 away from home.

Lionel Scaloni’s side needed a piece of Lionel Messi magic to defeat Ecuador in their opening match of the campaign but Tuesday was a lot more comfortable.

Opening the scoring on the night was Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez as the midfielder rounded off a lovely team move. The 22-year-old has started the season impressively and is showing no signs of slowing down soon.

