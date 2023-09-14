Worry for Arteta as vital Arsenal player has been carrying niggling injury problem

Arsenal may reportedly have been dealt a worrying blow as it seems Bukayo Saka has been carrying a niggling injury for some time now.

The England international is one of the Gunners’ most important players, and played a key role in helping the team establish themselves as surprise title contenders last season.

Arsenal will surely need Saka at his very best if they are to compete with Manchester City again this term, but the Daily Mail claim he’s had a slight ankle problem since some point last season.

They add that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have been relieved to see Saka left on the bench for England’s win over Scotland earlier this week, so hopefully the 22-year-old will benefit from a bit of extra time to rest.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this weekend with a trip to Everton at Goodison Park – a ground where they’ve struggled badly in recent years.

Arteta will hope Saka can play without too much discomfort, but the Spanish tactician also has other promising options in attack if he needs them, such as Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson.