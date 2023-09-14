Liverpool star’s injury worse than expected and will now be out until at least November

Since joining Liverpool last summer, football has not been very kind to Calvin Ramsay as the defender has been plagued with injury issues over the last few months. 

The right-back arrived from Aberdeen with undiagnosed back issues and things have not improved on the injury front since. The youngster has not played a competitive game at senior level since his first start for Liverpool, which came in the win over Derby in the League Cup back in November.

Ramsay required surgery on a serious knee injury in February, which ended his maiden campaign at Anfield early. The Reds decided it would be best to loan out the Scottish star for the current campaign and the player is now at Preston where he is yet to play. The right-back suffered an injury prior to the start of the season with manager Ryan Lowe explaining last month that he could be facing “six to eight weeks” out.

Ramsay has not played at senior level since November
That injury is now believed to be worse than expected as Preston boss Lowe told reporters on Thursday that Ramsay will ‘probably be out for another couple of months,’ as quoted by This is Anfield.

The defender has now returned to Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre for rehabilitation, which loanees with long-term injuries typically do to help their recovery. This will be another blow to the youngster as the main reason for being loaned out was to gain valuable game time at a senior level.

