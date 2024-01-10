Liverpool in talks to bring 20-year-old right-back to Anfield following Trent Alexander-Arnold injury news

Liverpool are in talks with Preston North End over the future of right-back Calvin Ramsay as the Reds look to prematurely end the defender’s loan spell at the Championship club.

The Scottish star moved to Deepdale during the summer transfer window as part of a season-long loan deal in an attempt to get the defender more minutes.

However, things have not gone to plan as the youngster has endured an injury-hit campaign, resulting in Ramsay playing just twice this season.

According to This is Anfield, Liverpool are now in talks with Preston to bring Ramsay back to Anfield and this could be related to the injury recently picked up by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool vice-captain is set to be out of action for the next few weeks as a result of a knee problem he picked up in the Reds’ win over Arsenal on Sunday and it leaves Jurgen Klopp short of options in that position.

Conor Bradley is likely to fill in for the England star but Ramsay could be an option if he is recalled and fit to play.

Liverpool have already recalled Rhys Williams and Fabio Carvalho from loan spells this season, therefore, the likelihood of the Reds going through with this Ramsay news is high.