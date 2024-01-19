An injury expert has claimed that Calvin Ramsay will have no problems passing his Leeds United medical if he does sign for the club.

Currently, fourth in the Championship, Daniel Farke’s side has two crucial games coming up in the next week as they play Preston this weekend followed quickly by Norwich City at Elland Road.

Leeds have already let two defenders leave, with Luke Ayling signing for Middlesbrough and Djed Spence returning to Spurs and will be keen on bringing in a replacement.

Farke’s side has recently been linked with a move for Liverpool youngster Ramsay via the Daily Mail, who was recalled from his loan at Preston earlier this week.

The 20-year-old only featured twice for the Championship club as his spell at Preston was tainted by injuries.

According to Dr Rajpal Brar who spoke with MOT Leeds News, if he did sign for the club he would have no issues passing a medical after undergoing knee surgery last year.

“He had to undergo a knee surgery that kept him out of action for over a year towards the end of 2022.” He told MOT Leeds News.

“This will likely not affect his medical, however, as failed medicals are rare and usually require a significant issue.”