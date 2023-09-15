Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

A report from 90 Min claims that Liverpool and Manchester United scouts were in attendance to watch Italy’s Euro 2024 qualifying clash against Ukraine earlier this month and Scalvini was on their radar.

The 19-year-old defender has been watched multiple times by Manchester United when they were scouting Rasmus Hojlund. It seems that Liverpool have now joined the race as well.

Both clubs need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Scalvini could prove to be a quality, long-term addition.

The 19-year-old could develop into an important first-team member for the two English clubs if they manage to sign him.

Liverpool need to add more quality to their back line. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been quite injury-prone. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable defenders at the club right now.

Scalvini could prove to be a useful option for Jurgen Klopp and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development. Similarly, Erik ten Hag needs to add more quality at the back as well.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are the only reliable defenders at Old Trafford for now.

It will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs decide to make the first move for the Italian international.

The 19-year-old has already been capped six times by his country and he is expected to be a key player for club and country in the coming seasons.