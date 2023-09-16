Man City team news: Grealish and Kovacic missing and West Ham opt against starting Kudus

Temporarily displaced from the top of the Premier League thanks to Liverpool’s win at Wolves, Man City will still be hopeful of ending the weekend at the summit after the game at West Ham.

Pep Guardiola’s side are without Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic, but are still able to field a starting XI that’s so strong that it will be the envy of their English top-flight opponents.

So far in 2023/24, Man City are the only team with a perfect record, and the London Stadium has happy memories for Erling Haaland as it’s where he began his goal rush for the club last season.

With Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku giving the visitors pace, creativity and finishing prowess in abundance, David Moyes’ West Ham side will have to be at their very best to keep their own brilliant start intact.

The XI for City ?? pic.twitter.com/F0jjUakepp — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 16, 2023

Mohammed Kudus still hasn’t been considered for a start since signing from Ajax, and neither has fellow new signing, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The Scot appears happy to stick with his tried and tested for the visit of the reigning English and European champions, with pressure arguably on Edson Alvarez to protect the back four against the expected incessant attacking from City.

With Jarrod Bowen in fine form up front, Guardiola’s defence will also need to be on their guard in front of a partisan home crowd.