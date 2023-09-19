Boost for Erik ten Hag as injured Man United star spotted in training this week

Erik ten Hag has received a boost this week as summer signing Mason Mount returned to training for Man United.

The Manchester club are set to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday night but the midfielder is very unlikely to be fit for that clash at the Allianz Arena. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils’ clash with Burnley on Saturday is also too soon for the former Chelsea star but it is evident that the 24-year-old is getting closer to getting back on the pitch.

Mount has been injured since United faced Tottenham on August 19 and is one of many on the treatment table at the Manchester club at present.

? New signing Mason Mount is back in Manchester United training ready for his return from injury. (? @ManUtd) pic.twitter.com/trrENZrU2v — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 19, 2023

In the games Mount did feature in this season, the midfielder failed to impress but will be looking to put that right upon his return.

Ten Hag will be hoping for that outcome also as the Dutch coach needs to get Man United’s season up and running after a very worrying opening part to their campaign.