Police issue update on stabbed Newcastle fan as daughter prepares to travel to Milan

Whilst Newcastle prepared for their first Champions League game in over 20 years, one of their fans who had travelled to Milan was set upon and stabbed by thugs.

The incident is believed to have happened overnight and, as a result of his two stab injuries to his arms and one to his back, 58-year-old Eddie McKay has been unable to attend the match at the San Siro.

Northumbria Police have released a statement regarding the situation (h/t Newcastle World).

‘We are aware of reports of a Newcastle United supporter being seriously assaulted in Milan yesterday evening,’ the statement read.

‘We can confirm we are supporting authorities in Italy.’

It comes as the supporter’s daughter, Rachel, prepares to travel to the Italian city to visit her father in hospital.

More Stories / Latest News Report says Marco Silva was desperate to sign classy 22-goal striker this summer “Big threats” – Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane still wary of Man United despite poor start to season 25-year-old striker explains easy decision to reject move to Burnley this summer

“My dad is stable and in a bit of shock. He’s gutted he’s missing the match, but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe,” she said to Sky Sports News (h/t Daily Mirror).

“He has just had two knee replacements, so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked. My brother is okay, but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I’m flying out there later. We haven’t slept all night.”

Travelling English fans are often warned to have their wits about them when travelling abroad, and this latest incident only services to heighten the fact that hooliganism is still alive and well in the country.

Whilst the incident is still being investigated by the authorities nothing is likely to happen, however, there’s a cogent argument that sanctions should be applied to Milan in due course, be that a match behind closed doors or otherwise.

In the meantime, everyone connected with the Magpies will be hoping that Mr. McKay returns home safe and sound, and with no further complications to his health.