West Ham set to complete hat-trick of deals in the coming weeks

West Ham United could reportedly be set to tie three key players down to new contracts.

According to reports, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Vladimir Coufal are the trio in question, while Tomas Soucek is thought to have already put pen to paper on a new deal behind the scenes.

West Ham fans will be delighted by this news, with Bowen and Antonio particularly important players in David Moyes’ side.

Bowen has also been linked with Liverpool in recent times and it’s surely vital for the Hammers to keep hold of him and secure his future.

