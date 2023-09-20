Video: Champions League delight for Arsenal as Trossard bags second against PSV

He’s fast becoming the go-to guy for Mikel Arteta, Arsenal taking a two-goal lead in their Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven thanks to Leandro Trossard.

On hand to score against Everton in a difficult Premier League assignment, Trossard struck after some superb build up play from the Gunners.

Scorer of the first of the night, Bukayo Saka, delivered the assist for the second, Trossard hitting the ball low and hard to the keeper’s left giving him no chance.

