West Ham United signed the former Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old midfielder was always expected to leave Southampton earlier this summer, following their relegation to the Championship.

Ward-Prowse seems to have hit the ground running at his new club and he has been an important first-team player for David Moyes.

The England international midfielder has already pulled off two goals and three assists for his new club and former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy is hugely impressed with his performances so far.

Murphy has heaped praise on the former Southampton midfielder for his brilliance from set pieces as well as open play. He also added that the 28-year-old midfielder helps out defensively, and he is able to score crucial goals against the run of play.

“How good’s he been by the way? Whoa!” he said. “We said it on here though, I said it on here. “Pay the extra whatever it was, £5million or thereabouts, for god’s sake. “He’s brilliant on set plays, he’s reliable with his defending, he’s good with the ball and he’ll nick you a goal!”

Ward-Prowse will be hoping to build on his impressive start to life at West Ham and establish himself as an indispensable asset for the club.