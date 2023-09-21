Video: Darwin Nunez draws Liverpool level in Europa League clash from penalty spot

Liverpool have levelled their Europa League clash with LASK in Austria through a Darwin Nunez penalty.

The Reds were stunned in the first half when the Austrian side scored from a corner kick as Florian Flecker was left free on the edge of the box before hitting a beauty past Kelleher in the Liverpool goal.

Early in the second, Jurgen Klopp’s team were handed a soft penalty and Nunez made no mistake in converting it to make it 1-1.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and beIN Sports.

