Former Liverpool ace who had the world at his feet now runs summer camps

Over the past few seasons the Liverpool squad have been relatively stable under Jurgen Klopp and, depending which camp you’re in, that’s either a good or a bad thing.

Whilst rotation is a part of the game this days, having a settled side is arguably what every manager would prefer.

In the early part of the German’s reign, whilst he was still getting to grips with exactly the type of player he had and who he wanted, he had to choose from who he already had in situ.

Back in 2015, a couple of months after Klopp’s arrival at the club, marauding right-back, Jon Flanagan, made his return after almost two years out with injury.

By early 2016 he was hailed as the man-of-the-match by Klopp after the Reds beat Stoke City in the League Cup semi-final.

His future in the game at that point, as a then 23-year-old, appeared assured. However, just two years later he was loaned to Bolton and had was released by Liverpool in June 2018.

A few stints at various clubs never saw him hit the heights of his Anfield glory days and he retired from the game aged 29 in 2022.

Now, according to The Sun, the player that was once compared to Cafu, is making a living by running summer camps for 4-14 year olds.