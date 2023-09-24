Chelsea’s nightmare start to the season goes on as Ollie Watkins has scored to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

Watch below as some poor defending from the Blues allows Villa a pretty easy goal on the break, with Thiago Silva struggling to get back after initially being beaten by Moussa Diaby…

??| GOAL: Watkins opens the scoring against Chelsea! Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/kM5yhgKLWd — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 24, 2023

Pictures courtesy of ViaPlay

Watkins then finishes well on the second attempt, steering the ball in from a tight angle to make it 1-0 to Unai Emery’s side.