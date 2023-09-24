Video: Chelsea behind yet again as sloppy defending allows Ollie Watkins to score for Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s nightmare start to the season goes on as Ollie Watkins has scored to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

Watch below as some poor defending from the Blues allows Villa a pretty easy goal on the break, with Thiago Silva struggling to get back after initially being beaten by Moussa Diaby…

Pictures courtesy of ViaPlay

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Son has Spurs back level immediately after Jorginho gives the ball away rather sloppily
Video: Darwin Nunez puts Liverpool 2-1 up thanks to lovely assist by summer signing
Video: Cristian Romero blocks Ben White’s shot with his hand resulting in a penalty – Saka restores Arsenal’s lead from the spot

Watkins then finishes well on the second attempt, steering the ball in from a tight angle to make it 1-0 to Unai Emery’s side.

More Stories Ollie Watkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.