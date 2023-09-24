Tottenham and Arsenal already circling for £60m England international ahead of January switch

There’s still more than three months until the January transfer window is open for business, however, north London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham, along with their west London counterparts, Chelsea, are apparently already circling in the hope of landing an England international for around the £60m mark.

It’s not often that players in the peak of their career become available for what would appear to be a bargain price, but in this instance, having just 18 months left on his current deal come January represents a potential issue for the player’s current club.

Ivan Toney is the striker in question, and according to the Daily Mirror, he has already told Brentford that he wants to leave the club in January, with his manager, Thomas Frank, wanting no less than £60m for his services.

At 27, and with an enviable goalscoring record before his eight month ban from the game for various betting irregularities, it’s entirely obvious why Brentford’s London rivals would be interested.

CaughtOffside columnist and former ‘super agent,’ Jon Smith, knows the Toney family personally, and in his recent exclusive column, noted that Arsenal have a need for an out and out striker, with Toney fitting the bill.

Tottenham are doing remarkably well without Harry Kane as their front man, and if Richarlison comes good then they may not have a need for Toney. However, at £60m they at least need to be in the conversation.

Ditto Chelsea who are struggling to put the ball in the back of the net this season, scoring just five goals according to the official Premier League website – the joint third worst in the division.