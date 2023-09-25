Arsenal have reportedly been handed a major boost as injured midfield player Thomas Partey could now be back in time to play Manchester City in just under two weeks.

The Ghana international has been a key player for the Gunners in recent years but he’s sometimes had issues staying fit, and that’s disrupted his progress so far this season.

Still, according to the Daily Mirror, there now looks to be a realistic prospect of a Partey comeback ahead of schedule, with the Man City fixture a week on Sunday looking like a possibility for him.

Partey coming back to take on City would be huge for Arsenal, especially as Pep Guardiola’s side will be without Rodri in midfield that day due to suspension.

On top of that, the Mirror suggests that Declan Rice’s injury is not too serious, despite the England international having to go off at half time in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Rice has shone since joining Arsenal, and one imagines he’d also benefit from having Partey alongside him in midfield.