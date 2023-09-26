Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal attacker could miss next two games through injury

Arsenal have been dealt an injury blow after Mikel Arteta confirmed one key player could miss the Gunners’ next two matches.

Bukayo Saka suffered a foot injury during last weekend’s North London Derby. Spurs came back twice to draw 2-2 and Arsenal’s afternoon was made worse after Saka limped off and was replaced by Emile Smith Rowe shortly before the full-time whistle.

And according to a recent report from BBC Sport, not only is the 22-year-old England international going to be out for the Gunners’ Carabao Cup tie against Brentford on Wednesday, but could also miss next weekend’s Premier League tie against Bournemouth.

“He was limping quite badly after the match,” said Arteta told reporters.

“We had to get him off the field, which is never a good sign.”

When asked to confirm if the winger could miss the game against Bournemouth, Arteta said: “It’s a possibility, yes.”

Arsenal’s latest injury setback will serve as a huge disappointment to fans who are hoping to see the side kick on and continue their challenge for major silverware.

Saka’s unavailability will put the Londoners at a disadvantage, regardless of who they play. The English winger has once again been in great form during the early parts of the new 2023-24 season. He has directly contributed to seven goals from seven games in all competitions already.