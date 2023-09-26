Transfer news: Arsenal & Chelsea striker talks, Man Utd issue THREAT to player, Newcastle targets & more

Hello and welcome to my latest exclusive transfer news column – click here to subscribe to the Daily Briefing for more content from myself, Ben Jacobs and more delivered ad-free and straight to your inbox!

Ivan Toney to Arsenal or Chelsea?

Let’s start today’s column with Ivan Toney. Last week I told you that two clubs had asked for information on the Brentford striker ahead of the January transfer window – Chelsea and Arsenal. Both clubs are informed on the conditions of the deal.

Arsenal still need to decide internally if they want to sign another offensive player or not, and this is something they will do together soon, with Mikel Arteta set to be heavily involved in the process as always.

Let’s see if other clubs enter into the race as well. Toney has made it a priority to try a new challenge in 2024, with his preference being to stay in the Premier League, so this is why he joined the Stellar agency group, and let’s see what happens in the next months.

Jadon Sancho given ultimatum

Let’s see as well what happens with Jadon Sancho at Manchester United. There is still time to clarify things ahead of January, but the only way for Sancho to be back in the squad is to apologise to Erik ten Hag and to the whole coaching staff, as well as to apologise to all his teammates. This is what United want from Sancho, and if it doesn’t happen he will remain out of the squad.

