Video: “A moment of genius” – Paolo Di Canio remembers his epic volley for West Ham against Wimbledon

For those of a certain age, Paolo Di Canio’s volley against Wimbledon won’t only just be West Ham’s greatest ever goal, but it will remain the Premier League’s best ever.

Back on March 26, 2000, the Italian powered home the ball in a style that wasn’t seen before and hasn’t been tried since.

Indeed, the goal is so good, you wonder how on earth he executed it in the first place.

In a chat for the Iron Cast, Di Canio explained that it was down to the quality of the ball from Trevor Sinclair, but with his own contribution being hailed as a “moment of genius.”