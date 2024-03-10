Premier League legend names the English club he would like to manage

Former West Ham United forward Paolo Di Canio has expressed his desire to one day manage the club, although he acknowledges that the timing might not be right at the moment.

In a recent video shared by @WestHamFootball on X, the Italian footballing icon revealed his aspiration to lead the Hammers from the touchline.

However, Di Canio also recognised the need to gain more managerial experience elsewhere before potentially returning to West Ham in a coaching capacity.

He said:

“West Ham would be perfect. For me, the only club I could choose. But if it’s not possible at West Ham, maybe I would go to a different place, and then work my way towards (West Ham). Then take them to Wembley and the FA Cup, Come on you Irons!’

While Di Canio’s immediate goal may not be feasible, he remains open to the idea of managing another club as a stepping stone towards fulfilling his dream of leading West Ham.

His comments reflect both his admiration for the club and his ambition to contribute to its success in the future.

Di Canio’s managerial experience includes a six-month stint with Sunderland in 2013, during which he helped the Black Cats avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Despite the relatively short tenure, Di Canio’s impact was felt, showcasing his potential as a manager.

Having enjoyed a distinguished playing career with West Ham, where he scored 50 goals and provided 17 assists in 139 appearances, Di Canio’s connection with the club runs deep.

His passion for the Irons resonates with the supporters, who would undoubtedly welcome him back with open arms if he were to return in a managerial capacity.

While Di Canio’s managerial journey may take him to different clubs in the interim, the prospect of seeing him on the touchline at the London Stadium remains an exciting possibility for West Ham fans, who hold fond memories of his contributions on the pitch.