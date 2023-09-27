Video: Chelsea transfer target appears to snub teammates amid row with current club

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was seen snubbing his teammates on his way into Napoli’s team hotel ahead of tonight’s game against Udinese.

The Nigeria international is currently embroiled in a huge row with his club after a controversial TikTok post, which has now been deleted, and it’s put his future with the Serie A champions in major doubt.

See below as Fabrizio Romano tweets an update on Osimhen, showing him arriving with the Napoli squad, but not looking in the best mood…

Victor Osimhen arriving @ Napoli’s team hotel ahead of Udinese game after the public statement considering legal action against the club ??? Not greeting Demme and Zielinski but shaking hands with team manager Santoro. ? @GennyDelVe — Enzo Buonopic.twitter.com/D1agIktIiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2023

This comes amid reports from talkSPORT that Chelsea are keeping an eye on Osimhen’s situation, and one imagines Blues fans will be excited by this potential opportunity on the market.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are struggling for goals, so Osimhen could be an ideal upgrade on young duo Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja.