Video: Chelsea transfer target appears to snub teammates amid row with current club

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was seen snubbing his teammates on his way into Napoli’s team hotel ahead of tonight’s game against Udinese.

The Nigeria international is currently embroiled in a huge row with his club after a controversial TikTok post, which has now been deleted, and it’s put his future with the Serie A champions in major doubt.

See below as Fabrizio Romano tweets an update on Osimhen, showing him arriving with the Napoli squad, but not looking in the best mood…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal legend David Seaman puzzled by recent Mikel Arteta decision
Champions League club want deal done for West Ham playmaker in January
Exclusive: Liverpool expert names his pick of the Reds’ four summer midfield signings

This comes amid reports from talkSPORT that Chelsea are keeping an eye on Osimhen’s situation, and one imagines Blues fans will be excited by this potential opportunity on the market.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are struggling for goals, so Osimhen could be an ideal upgrade on young duo Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja.

More Stories Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.