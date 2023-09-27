Exclusive: Liverpool expert reveals when fans can expect important deal to be finalised

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has revealed when the clubs fans can expect Trent Alexander Arnold’s new contract to be finalised in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing today.

There has been some recent speculation about a new deal being close for Alexander-Arnold, and Jones has confirmed that he doesn’t expect there to be any hiccups in negotiations.

The England international has been a hugely important player for Liverpool for a number of years now, and was recently promoted to being the Reds’ vice-captain, with Virgil van Dijk taking the armband after Jordan Henderson’s departure this summer.

Discussing Alexander-Arnold’s future, Jones made it clear he was highly confident that the 24-year-old would be set to stay at Anfield for the long run, even if there is likely to be a lot of interest in him.

“I would expect Liverpool to get Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation sorted by the end of the year,” Jones said.

“He is into the final two years of his current deal, and there is absolutely no doubting his importance to Liverpool’s long-term plans. He is already the creative fulcrum of the side, and his promotion to vice-captain in the summer tells you everything you need to know about his standing off the pitch. He’s one of the club’s key players, and one who has huge significance given he’s come through the academy.

“I don’t expect any hiccups in negotiations. Alexander-Arnold wants to stay and Liverpool want to keep him. There will be a lot of clubs hoping something goes wrong, but I don’t see it. Trent’s future lies at Anfield.”

Liverpool fans will be delighted by this news, with Alexander-Arnold establishing himself as one of the finest creative players in Europe after rising up from the LFC academy.