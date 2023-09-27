Player who some say is “better than” Haaland explains why he turned down Man United switch this summer

It’s perhaps a sign of how far Man United have fallen when a player that’s apparently been labelled as “better than” Man City’s Erling Haaland turns down a move to Old Trafford to in favour of a Bundesliga switch.

Erik ten Hag now has Rasmus Hojlund to lead his line, however, if things had been different, then 20-year-old Slovenian star, Benjamin Sesko, might well have been pulling on the red shirt in his stead.

Both Sesko and Haaland played for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga before making the move to the German top-flight, Haaland ripping it up at Borussia Dortmund, whilst Sesko currently finds himself at RB Leipzig.

Speaking exclusively to transfermarkt, the latter attempted to explain why he decided against a move across town from the Norwegian.

“It was very important for me to go to a place that plays a similar style of football,” he said.

“I already knew what I had to do and didn’t have to go through a whole learning process again.

“I will listen and learn so I can be even better than him (Erling Haaland). My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially when it comes to speed. Most people even tell me that I’m better than him!”

Given his age, there’s no reason why Sesko can’t make the move to the English top-flight in due course, however, one must bear in mind that if his stay in the Bundesliga is an ultimately successful one, the fee for his services will be expected to sky rocket.

Having snubbed the advances of the Red Devils once, it will be interested to see if they would go back in for him again, Hojlund’s own suitability at the club notwithstanding.