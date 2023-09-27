World-class striker on Chelsea’s radar after huge fall-out with current club

With only five goals scored in the Premier League so far in the 2023/24 season, it’s blindingly obvious where Chelsea’s problems lie at present.

Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to avoid defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup game. Failure to win that match will mean that the Blues will have only won three of their last 24 games in all competitions, surely a situation that can’t be contemplated by anyone connected with the club.

A win will only paper over the cracks, however, as the Argentinian continues to try to get his project going.

It’s clear that Chelsea need a striker, and the recent furore that has erupted at Napoli with Victor Osimhem, detailed exclusively here in CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, could well work to their advantage.

Indeed, talkSPORT are already reporting that they understand the west Londoners are monitoring the emerging situation surrounding the 24-year-old Nigerian, who was a main reason why the Partnopei secured their first Scudetto since the 1990s.

As Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, has already shown, money is no object when it comes to securing a target.

By the time the January transfer window comes around, Pochettino will be hoping that his team have been hitting the back of the net with regularity, but even if that is the case, if Osimhen does become available Chelsea have to be in the conversation.