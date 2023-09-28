Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old was on loan at Villarreal last season and he was expected to leave the club permanently during the summer transfer window. However, he ended up staying after an impressive pre-season, but the 27-year-old has struggled for regular keep time so far.

There have been rumours that a player could be sold in January but a report via Fichajes claims that there has been a change of scenery and the player is now committed to the project at Tottenham.

Apparently, clubs like Barcelona are keeping tabs on the midfielder, but the player is not keen on an exit anytime soon.

The Argentine international wants to establish himself as a key player in the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has also expressed his desire to have the player in his squad.

Lo Celso could add creativity and goals to the Tottenham attack and his versatility makes him an asset as well. The 27-year-old can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

He has proven himself in European football with a number of clubs and the South American will now look to make his mark in English football.

He has a contract with the North London club until the summer of 2025 and Tottenham will hope that he can be an important first-team player for them in the coming months.