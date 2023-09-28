Newcastle identify problem position they want to strengthen in January

Newcastle United are looking to sign a central defender during the January transfer window.

It has been identified as an area that needs more quality and a report from Football Insider claims that Eddie Howe is currently working with sporting director Dan Ashworth in order to improve his squad during the mid-season window.

Newcastle had one of the best defensive units in the league last season and it helped them secure qualification to the UEFA Champions League.

However, they have looked vulnerable at the back this season, conceding seven goals in six league games already.

They will have to tighten up defensively if they want to qualify for the Champions League next season and to do well across all competitions this season.

Howe needs to find a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman and the likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in the twilight years of their careers. They will need to be replaced soon and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can sign a quality central defender in January.

They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and finances should not be a problem for them.

The Magpies are eighth in the league table with three wins from six league matches they will look to do better in the coming months. Signing a quality player in January could give the squad a much-needed lift and help them finish the season strongly.