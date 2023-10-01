Video: Jude Bellingham morphs into Luka Modric with sublime assist for Joselu goal

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham produced an absolutely sublime assist for Joselu last night, finding his teammate with an outside-of-the-foot through-ball that Luka Modric would have been proud of.

Bellingham has been phenomenal since moving to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer, instantly becoming a star player at the Bernabeu.

The England international scored again last night but this classy assist was probably his stand-out moment…

Pictures courtesy of ViaPlay

Bellingham is clearly a special young talent, and Real will be delighted they got him ahead of so many other top European clubs.

