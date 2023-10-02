Arsenal star gives perfect response to being asked about Man City’s slip up against Wolves

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has given just the response needed to being asked about Manchester City’s slip up in their defeat against Wolves at the weekend.

The Norway international was in fine form as the Gunners thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 away from home, and after the game he was told about Man City surprisingly dropping points with their 2-1 loss at Molineux.

Odegaard, however, was not in the mood to discuss City and insisted that Arsenal just have to focus on themselves – something they’ll be all too aware of after a close title race with Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

When asked about City losing while Arsenal won, Odegaard simply moved the conversation on, saying, as quoted by football.london:

“I just heard,” Odegaard said of the City result. “But again, we have to focus on ourselves.

“This league is so tough you say that everyone can beat everyone and you have to be sharp, ready for every game and it is such a busy schedule now. So we have to focus on ourselves. Make sure we are ready for next week.”

Arsenal remain a point behind City in the title race at the moment, and it would perhaps be unfair to ignore Tottenham in this conversation as they’ve made a surprisingly strong start to the campaign.

