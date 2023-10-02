Exclusive: Chelsea closely monitoring wonderkid’s situation on loan, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation of Andrey Santos during his lone spell at Nottingham Forest, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Blues sent the young Brazilian midfielder out on loan to Forest this summer, but so far he’s barely played for his new club, which will surely be a bit of a disappointment as this would have been an ideal move for him to get more playing time and gain more experience at Premier League level.

Of course, sometimes players need a bit of time to settle and so won’t get into the starting line up straight away, but Romano says Chelsea will be closely monitoring Santos’ situation.

The 19-year-old looks a hugely promising young talent and Chelsea fans will be excited about what the future could have in store for him, but it’s also crucial to get his loan moves right in order to avoid him stagnating at this important stage in his career.

“As I tweeted yesterday, Andrey Santos’ early struggles on loan at Nottingham Forest continued as he once again failed to get any minutes for the club this weekend,” Romano wrote in today’s column.

“Of course Chelsea want Andrey to play but he’s adapting to new city, new club, new manager… it takes some time. October will be crucial to understand how this situation will evolve, but I can say that Chelsea are obviously monitoring the situation closely.”