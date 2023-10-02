Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is all set to sign a new deal with the club if recent reports are to be believed.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have now agreed on a deal in principle with the 24-year-old defender and the two parties are currently putting finishing touches to the agreement.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as an indispensable asset for the club and he is one of the first names on the team sheet every week. It is hardly a surprise that Liverpool have decided to secure his long-term future. The England international will sign a new contract worth around £200,000 a week.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see that the club are looking to secure the long-term future of their key players. The Reds will need to hold onto players like Alexander-Arnold if they want to compete at the highest level consistently. The talented young defender has already helped Liverpool win every single trophy at club level and he will look to guide them to further glories in the coming seasons.

The boyhood Liverpool fan is already one of the best players in the league and keeping him at the club for the foreseeable future will be a top priority for the Premier League giants.

The 24-year-old has developed into an influential figure in the Liverpool dressing room. His ability to influence games from the defensive positions makes him an invaluable asset for Jurgen Klopp.