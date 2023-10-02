Liverpool have made an official request to the PGMOL for access to the VAR audio after Luis Diaz’s equaliser against Tottenham on Saturday was wrongly disallowed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had their impressive unbeaten run halted on Saturday when they fell at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in a highly controversial game.

Despite having two men sent off, Liverpool almost got out of London with a point but Merseyside hearts were broken when a 96th-minute Joel Matip own goal tarnished their valiant efforts.

Although two red cards were brandished, the most controversial moment of the game came when Diaz had his first-half strike ruled out for offside.

Many had doubts about the decision and they were soon confirmed after the PGMOL released an apology shortly after full-time.

“Human error” was cited as the reason behind the mistake with the VAR officials confused by the on-field decision.

Liverpool has now made a formal request to the PGMOL for access to the raw audio files between the referee and VAR official during the decision-making process.

This follows an official statement from the club.

“Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined.” the statement reads.

“We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

“It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

“That such failings have already been categorised as ‘significant human error’ is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

“This is vital for the reliability of future decision making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

“In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”