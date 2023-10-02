Raphael Varane believes that Manchester United can shock the footballing world and win the Champions League this year despite their shaky start to the season.

The Red Devils currently sit tenth in the Premier League after losing four of their opening seven games and sit bottom of their Champions League group after an opening 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich.

Despite their poor form so far, four-time Champions League winner, Varane, believes that he can add another piece of European silverware to his collection this season.

“Yes, I think so, I think the quality is in the squad,” he said in his press conference on Monday morning.

“The competition is difficult, you have to take care of every detail, but we have a team of quality and of good mentality.

“We have to make some improvements, it was not the start to the season we expected, but I still believe we have the quality to compete with the best teams in the world. I think the competition is about details and you have to be efficient to win the competition.”

Erik ten Hag’s side line out against Galatasaray at Old Trafford tomorrow night and will hope to grab their first points in Europe this season.