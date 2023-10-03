Arsenal’s January transfer plans set to influence the future of 23-year-old ace

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is considering his future at the London club.

The 23-year-old has recovered from his injury problem and he will be hoping to play regularly this season.

A report from Football Insider claims the Arsenal midfielder has a pact with the Londoners that he will leave the club if his situation does not improve.

Smith Rowe has struggled for regular game time this season and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to give him an extended run in the side.

The 23-year-old was highly rated in the Premier League prior to his injury blow and he will be hoping to recapture that form soon. He was an important first team player for the Gunners.

Arsenal already have Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira at their disposal. Accommodating Smith Rowe will not be easy for Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe could prove to a quality player for most clubs and he needs regular game time in order to continue his development.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring in additions during the January transfer window as well. Smith Rowe could fall further down the pecking order in that case.

Both parties could then decide to part ways mutually. The 23-year-old is unlikely to have shortage of suitors if he is made available.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.