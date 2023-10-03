German reporter says Arsenal targeting Bundesliga striker with big release clause in 2024

Arsenal have progressed massively under Mikel Arteta over recent years but one criticism that has often been thrown the Gunners’ way is their lack of a top quality goalscorer.

Gabriel Jesus managed to net 11 goals in the Premier League last season across 26 games, which is an impressive return considering the Brazilian missed a lot of the season due to an injury. Goals have been shared around the team over the past two seasons but it seems Arteta now wants a lethal finisher to lead his line.

According to German reporter Philipp Hinze, RB Leipzig’s Loïs Openda is a target for Arsenal ahead of the next summer transfer window and the 23-year-old has a £70m release clause in his contract, which can only be activated in 2025.

This means the Gunners will need to negotiate a transfer fee with the German club and the price will likely be over the player’s release clause.

Openda joined Leipzig this summer and has started the season where he left off the last. The Belgian star has scored four goals and assisted a further two in the Bundesliga so far and is attracting interest already from around Europe.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will make a move for the Leipzig star but he certainly seems to be a player on their list of targets.