Jadon Sancho on the verge of leaving Man United with one club in constant contact

The Jadon Sancho saga looks to be coming to an end as the winger is now on the verge of leaving Man United.

That’s according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reports that Sancho wants to play regular football and is likely to go out on loan in January rather than a permanent transfer.

The 23-year-old’s old club, Borussia Dortmund, are interested in the winger as Edin Terzic is in regular contact with the Man United star as they are both open to a return. However, Plettenberg reports that a move in January is very unlikely but not impossible.

??Jadon #Sancho is on the verge to leave ManUtd in winter! #MUFC ?? A loan is more likely than a permanent deal at this stage

Sancho spent four years in Dortmund and his stint there was a big success. The winger played 137 times for the Bundesliga club, scoring 50 goals and assisting a further 64. The German club helped the Englishman become one of the most exciting talents in Europe but that has not carried over to Man United.

The 23-year-old is in the midst of a row with Erik ten Hag following comments made after United’s defeat to Arsenal last month and that is the reason for this potential exit. It remains to be seen if a loan move will materialise but the winger now feels closer to an Old Trafford exit more than ever.