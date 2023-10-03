Key Liverpool star to miss next three matches after Tottenham incident

Liverpool are set to be without Curtis Jones for their next three matches after an appeal to overturn the red card he received at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was unsuccessful.

The midfielder was initially shown a yellow card for a challenge on Yves Bissouma in the 26th minute but that was upgraded to a straight red following VAR intervention.

The tackle was widely debated over whether it was a red card offence or not and that prompted the Merseyside club to appeal the decision. However, Liverpool have announced that they have been unsuccessful in their attempts to get the ban overturned and will now be without Jones for the next three Premier League matches.

Jones will miss the Reds’ encounters with Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and Nottingham Forest this month.

This is a blow to Jurgen Klopp as the 22-year-old has been a key player in his team since the backend of last season. The midfielder has started the season in wonderful form but that is now set to be disrupted as a result of his ban.