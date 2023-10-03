Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides insight into potential Tottenham forward transfer deal

Fabrizio Romano believes Tottenham will not necessarily make it a priority to move for a traditional number 9 in the transfer market in order to replace Harry Kane.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Spurs’ new strategy in the market means they’re ready to adapt and move for different kinds of players if they have to, as they did with the signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest this summer.

Johnson is not a like-for-like replacement for Kane up front, but he offers Tottenham something else in attack, and it seems like this policy is working out well so far as the team have started superbly under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian tactician has surprised a few people with his strong start at Spurs, and Romano has given some insight into how well he’s working with THFC chief Daniel Levy, which hasn’t always been the case with the club’s recent managers.

“Tottenham have started this season so well despite losing a world class goal-scorer in Harry Kane. Still, it’s clear this summer that they didn’t panic when Kane left for Bayern Munich – of course it was a complicated decision and Daniel Levy offered the player a new deal and tried in every way to keep Kane at the club, but it was impossible to convince him at that point,” Romano said.

“It’s crucial to point out that Tottenham decided, along with manager Ange Postecoglou, to go for a different strategy. Because there was not really a proper no.9 available on the market for Tottenham, they decided to go for a different kind of player, as they did by signing Brennan Johnson. They are very happy with this, they feel they’ve signed an important player for the present and future.

“The relationship between Levy and past Spurs managers hasn’t always been that smooth, so it’s important that together with Postecoglou they were able to decide on this strategy together, and it seems to be working well.

“Tottenham are still not desperate to find a new no.9 on the market – they will wait to understand the situation on the market closer to next summer, around March, April or May, but for the moment it is completely quiet.”