West Ham prepare move to sign £29m Wolves ace

Having started the 2023/24 Premier League season so well, defeats against Liverpool and Man City notwithstanding, West Ham appear to already be looking towards the January transfer market and how they’re able to beef up their squad.

David Moyes won’t want a good beginning to the campaign to peter out into a awful end, and so it’s imperative that the east Londoners do their homework on players now with a view to bringing them on board as soon as practicable after the winter transfer window opens.

According to Football Transfers, one of those could well be Wolverhampton Wanderers’ £29m-rated (The Sun) right-back, Nelson Semedo.

The former Barcelona ace is out of contract in the summer of 2025 (Capology) and the Midlands-based side may well feel that January is the right time to move him on in terms of when his value will be at its highest between now and the end of his contract.

It would be a departure for Moyes to go for a player in that position that is technically adept and athletic as opposed to a move physical defender too.

That may signal a long-overdue switch into a more free-flowing and attacking style of play which is more akin to the ‘West Ham way’ that Moyes’ safety first approach.

Whether Wolves would be keen to do business isn’t clear at present, but there are cogent reasons for why they would want to sell him and others for keeping him around at Molineux a little longer.