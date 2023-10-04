“I know Arsenal were once looking at him” – Ex-Gunner speaks out on major potential signing

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has made it clear he’d welcome the potential signing of Wolves winger Pedro Neto for his old club.

Campbell exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone that he is also aware that Arsenal have looked at Neto before, with the Portugal international now enjoying a superb run of form at the start of the season with Wolves.

Mikel Arteta already has a lot of quality in his attack, but it’s fair to say there’s probably still room to add a bit more depth to his squad, especially now that there’s some concern over an injury to Bukayo Saka.

The England international went off in last night’s defeat against Lens, and this follows a long run of consecutive appearances for his club, so having someone like Neto as another option could finally afford him a bit of a rest from time to time.

Campbell is a big fan of the Wolves wide-man and seems to think there could be interest there, saying: “I think it’s vital they get someone else in behind Bukayo Saka. I’ll be honest with you, I really like the look of that Pedro Neto from Wolves; I know Arsenal were once looking at him, and he seems to be back in form.

“Because you’ve got so many games this season, you want to be flexible without your levels dropping. You want to be able to make a significant amount of changes to the team, without affecting the quality on the pitch.”