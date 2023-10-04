Manchester United and Newcastle United have been linked with an interest in Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, but Fabrizio Romano has played these transfer rumours down in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Guerra is emerging as one of the biggest young talents in Spanish football at the moment, and Romano insists the 20-year-old is seen as an important part of the present and future for his current club.

It seems there is nothing particularly concrete between Guerra and Man Utd or Newcastle at the moment, despite the claims of the Daily Mail, though Romano says more than five top clubs have been scouting the young midfielder.

“Javi Guerra – A report yesterday linked this promising Valencia youngster with Manchester United and Newcastle, but as far as I’m aware there is nothing concrete,” Romano said.

“Valencia consider him key player for present and future so not something concrete at this stage. More than five top clubs are scouting him but nothing else yet. For sure, he’s an excellent talent with top potential, so one to watch for the future.”

It will be interesting to see how Guerra continues to develop, but one imagines it’s going to be harder and harder for Valencia to keep hold of such a talented young player, with big clubs clearly already monitoring his situation.