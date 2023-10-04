Aston Villa enquire about signing 22-year-old Manchester City flop

Aston Villa have reportedly made an enquiry over the potential signing of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutchman has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and has also just signed a new contract with his current club, despite the interest from the Premier League.

The likes of Manchester United have been linked with Frimpong in recent times, and it seems Villa also remain serious about trying to snap him up.

It remains to be seen if they have much chance of being successful now that Frimpong has signed a new deal, but it seems they’re still making some initial efforts.

Leverkusen have often sold their star players in the past, so it could be that they’ll be in that position again soon with a talent like Frimpong.