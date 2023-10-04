Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly come out and said that his side’s game against Tottenham should be replayed due to the controversial VAR blunder that saw Luis Diaz have a goal wrongly disallowed for offside.

The Reds scored a perfectly good goal through Diaz, but the Colombia international was wrongly given offside due to a human error involving those in charge of assessing these incidents with video technology.

The audio ended up being released by the Premier League to show exactly what went wrong with the VAR officials, and now Klopp has made it clear he thinks it would only be fair for this match to be replayed.

See below for the German tactician’s comments…

?? “I think the only outcome should be a replay. That’s how it is, probably will not happen.” Jürgen Klopp says Tottenham v Liverpool should be ???????? in his opinion following the Luis Díaz disallowed offside goal against Tottenham. ? pic.twitter.com/fnxPBKeuDs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2023

It seems Klopp is not particularly optimistic this will actually happen, but it’s quite a moment for a Premier League manager to so openly admit that’s what he wants.

It would set an extraordinary precedent if this game were to be played again, with many other clubs likely to have grievances about refereeing decisions over the years without having previously had this opportunity.