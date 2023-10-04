Video: “Just bring him off” – Match of the Day pundit blames Arteta for Saka injury

Match of the Day and talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy believes Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is to blame for Bukayo Saka’s recent injury troubles as the Gunners boss doesn’t rotate the winger well enough.

The 22-year-old has played in nearly every game for the North London club this season, except for their EFL Cup tie with Brentford, and during last night’s Champions League clash with Lens, the England international came off injured with some big games on the horizon.

Danny Murphy believes Saka should be rested a little more and has stated that Arteta doesn’t rotate him well and relies on his presence too much.

“I think there was so many games where they were up last season and he left him on the pitch, they played him in Europe in games they didn’t need to,” the pundit said on talkSPORT.

“I don’t think he rotates him very well.

“If you are winning 3-0 at Bournemouth and your player is limping around and he has got a knock, just bring him off. Give him a breather. They’ve got lots of quality, they don’t need to be so heavily reliant on him.”