Video: Newcastle fan Dan Burn has career high moment as defender doubles lead vs PSG

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Dan Burn has just had the moment of his career as the Newcastle fan has doubled the Premier League side’s lead in their Champions League clash with PSG. 

The home side took the lead in the match after 17 minutes as Miguel Almiron pounced on a Marquinhos mistake to give the Magpies the advantage.

22 minutes later, Burn produced the moment of his career as the defender headed in a second for his boyhood club.

There was a lengthy VAR check but the referee eventually confirmed the goal to set off wild scenes inside St James’ Park.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports, CBS Sports and beIN Sports.

