Video: Newcastle fan Dan Burn has career high moment as defender doubles lead vs PSG

Dan Burn has just had the moment of his career as the Newcastle fan has doubled the Premier League side’s lead in their Champions League clash with PSG.

The home side took the lead in the match after 17 minutes as Miguel Almiron pounced on a Marquinhos mistake to give the Magpies the advantage.

22 minutes later, Burn produced the moment of his career as the defender headed in a second for his boyhood club.

There was a lengthy VAR check but the referee eventually confirmed the goal to set off wild scenes inside St James’ Park.

It was all worth the wait ? VAR confirm that Dan Burn's effort has doubled Newcastle's lead ? Champions League DREAMLAND ???? pic.twitter.com/7pqPGEJRqi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

THE LOCAL LAD DOES IT! DAN BURN SCORES NEWCASTLE'S SECOND GOAL AGAINST PSG. ? pic.twitter.com/5pEIVNdF70 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2023

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports, CBS Sports and beIN Sports.