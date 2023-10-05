Despite currently serving a suspension for betting-related offences, Ivan Toney is expected to leave Brentford in the coming transfer windows.

Multiple clubs are rumoured to be readying approaches for the Bees’ number 17, including Chelsea and Arsenal. However, despite Newcastle United also being linked with the striker (iNews), according to a more recent report from Football Insider, Eddie Howe is unlikely to pursue a deal.

The Magpies have just two outright strikers on their books; Callum Wilson and club record-signing Alexander Isak, and while the club are set to bolster their attacking options, it is expected that Howe will sign a younger understudy for the duo. Toney, being an England international, is unlikely to accept anything less than a starring role.

The Brentford striker has just under two years left on his contract, and after recently teaming up with leading agency CAA Stellar, the prolific 27-year-old is expected to push for a transfer. The only real question is whether or not he will leave the Community Stadium mid-season, or wait until the summer transfer window opens.

Nevertheless, a move to St. James’ Park seems to be an outcome that will not become a reality for the Northampton-born hitman.